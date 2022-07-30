V.Joy likely to replace education Minister Sivankutty in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 Varkala MLA V.Joy is expected to replace Education Minister V.Sivankutty, who would be exalted as the secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District CPI-M in Kerala.

According to sources, during his official trip to the national capital, Sivankutty had called on party general secretary Sitaram Yechuri and the issue was discussed.

Incumbent district secretary Anavoor Nagappan was a surprise choice to the party's state secretariat when it was reconstituted and hence he is moving out, they said.

Meanwhile, the move is also being seen as a step to avoid any sort of embarrassment to Sivankutty and also the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Sivankutty and five other leaders have been asked to be present in the court on September 14 in connection with a case of vandalism against them on the floor of the Assembly in 2015.

If Sivankutty is hauled up by the court, it would come as a huge setback to the education Minister as students look up to him.

Of late, there have been issues in the district unit of the party and Sivankutty, who is known for his organisational skills, will be able to handle it better. He was also acknowledged as a successful Mayor of the Trivandrum Corporation.

Sivankutty won from the Nemom Assembly constituency in the state capital city and was the party's 'unofficial' nominee to the state cabinet from the capital district.

Vijayan is also mulling to hand over the Education portfolio to some other senior party Minister and Joy is likely to get the Cooperation portfolio.

