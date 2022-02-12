Voters in Uttar Pradesh understand that only BJP can tackle rioters, goons: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that an atmosphere of peace is necessary for the development and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is giving top priority to the rule of law.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi took a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party for the law and order situation during its rule and said voters in the state understand that only BJP can tackle criminal elements.

He said the people of the state were backing the BJP in the assembly polls.

"This unity is for not allowing riots, for maintaining law and order, for the security of women and for enhancing their respect and prosperity," he said.

"The common voter in Uttar Pradesh also understands that only the BJP government can tackle rioters and goons. The atmosphere of peace is the first condition for development, employment, investment and that's why Uttar Pradesh is giving top priority to rule of law," he added.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at Samajwadi Party over the perfume trader corruption case in Kannauj and said unlike the opposition parties, the BJP government is making efforts to promote perfumes made in the city globally.

"There is also a perfume industry in Kannauj that has become a victim to politics of extreme 'parivaarwaad'. They (Samajwadi Party) have defamed the perfume business here with their corruption, by their exploits. They linked perfume with corruption. We are working to make this perfume a global brand. We are working to take Kannauj's perfume to the world," the Prime Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh is going to the polls in seven phases. The second phase of polls will be held on February 14.

( With inputs from ANI )

