Voting for Egypt's presidential election begins

Cairo, Dec 10 Voting for Egypt's presidential election began on Sunday in Egypt in which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is 'poised' to win a third term in power, local media reported.

The polling began at 9:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

According to the National Election Commission, the voting will be held for three days and results will be announced on December 18.

About 67 million citizens are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Overseas Egyptian voters had already cast their ballots from December 1 to December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor