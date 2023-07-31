War of words between CM, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly over Manipur issue

Kolkata, July 31 Tempestuous moments were witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday afternoon as a special motion moved by the ruling Trinamool Congress over the situation in violence-ridden Manipur led to a heated exchange between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

As the ruling party moved the special motion for discussion, Adhikari objected, saying that the issue was related to a different state and hence, cannot be taken up for discussion in the West Bengal Assembly.

He also pointed out that since the matter is pending at the Supreme Court, it cannot be discussed in the Assembly and this motion was being brought by the ruling party with a sheer political motive.

After the Chief Minister described the Manipur situation as a “burning issue” for the entire country, Adhikari commented that in West Bengal, similar incidents are happening almost every day.

Banerjee immediately termed the observation by the Leader of the Opposition as "rubbish".

He also said that since the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, massive political violence unleashed by the ruling party has continued in the state resulting in killing of several people from the opposition camps.

In her reply, the Chief Minister said that the BJP is deliberately sending several central fact-finding teams to West Bengal with the sole intention to malign the image of the state.

"Manipur is a burning national issue. So there will be constructive discussion on the matter today. We sent our delegation to Manipur to send the message of peace. West Bengal is the first state where such a motion on the Manipur issue has been moved in the Assembly. I will request the other opposition-ruled states to do the same," she said.

Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving any statement on the Manipur issue in the Parliament.

"He should give a statement in the Parliament. He has time for foreign visits but has no time to visit Manipur,” the Chief Minister said.

Later, the motion was passed on the floor of the house by voice vote.

The BJP legislators then staged a walkout in protest. "We demanded a division. But the Speaker ignored us and instead the motion was passed through voice vote," he said.

