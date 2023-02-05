'Waste to wonder' park coming up in Agra

Agra, Feb 5 A 'Waste to Wonder' park is coming up at VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh's Agra ahead of the G20 summit meetings.

The Agra municipal corporation is creating the park to showcase how waste material can be used to make a city look beautiful and clean, said a government spokesperson.

The park has a display of animals like lions, monkeys, deer, crocodile, scorpion and other items made entirely from waste products.

This is waste collected by the corporation during door-to-door collection of waste and sweeping. Products like old tyres, street lights, iron rods and pipes, etc., have been used.

The site, which is under development and should be ready within the next two to three days, has already become a selfie spot.

Agra Smart City CEO Nikhil Kumar Funde said this park is an attempt to clean the city. "The corporation is using waste material to make new things and display them in the park. The G20 guests will also get to see this park. It will be ready in the next two to three days," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Agra on Sunday to review preparations for the first meetings under the G20 summit. He will also visit the underground station being made at the Ramlila grounds by Metro rail corporation and will inaugurate the foundation digging work.

Delegations of G20 member countries are expected to visit Agra later this month.

