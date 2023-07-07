"We never told the US to learn from us...," Congress MP Manish Tewari on US Ambassador's Manipur remarks

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday hit out at the United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti over his remark on the situation in Manipur.

"As far as the US Ambassador is concerned, the country faces several challenges but India has never appreciated any statement in its internal matters," Tewari said.

Pointing out that there was rampant gun violence in the US, the Congress MP said, "We never told the US to learn from us as to how to rein that in. US faces riots over racism. We never told them that we will lecture them."

"Perhaps it is important for the new Ambassador to take cognisance of the history of India-US relations," he said.

Tewari's remark came after Garcetti on Thursday speaking about the violence in Manipur said that there has been "so much progress" in the Northeast region, and it is not possible without peace. Stating that the the issue is more of a human concern rather than a strategic one, Garcetti further stated that the US is ready "to assist in any way" if it is asked to deal with the situation in Manipur.

"I don't think it's about strategic concerns. I think it's about human concerns. I think all of us, you don't have to be Indian to care when children or individuals die in the sort of violence that we see. And we know that peace is the precedent for so many other good things," Garcetti said at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday while responding to a question on Manipur.

Garcetti also stated that violence in Manipur is an "Indian matter" and the US prays for peace in the region as it can bring more collaboration, more projects, and more investment if "peace is in place" in the region.

"There's been so much progress in the Northeast and in the East here. The country has done some remarkable things in recent years, and those can't continue without peace. So we stand ready, willing, able to assist in any way if asked," the US ambassador had said.

Meanwhile, Tewari criticisised the handling by the Central government of the crisis in Manipur and said the issue will be raised in Parliament.

"What is happening in Manipur is tragic. PM Modi should have gone there and spoken up much earlier. Home Minsiter Amit Shah should have visited the state continuously until normalcy returns there. We will raise this issue in the Parliament," Tewari said.

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. The conflict led to many people shifting to relief camps while leaving more than 130 people dead.

