West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7

West Bengal Legislative Assembly has been summoned at 2 pm on March 7.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby summon the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to meet on Monday, March 7, 2022," reads West Bengal Governor's order.

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Raj Bhavan had received no recommendation for summoning the state Legislative Assembly.

This came after media reports claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had accused Dhankhar of not signing files.

"No such recommendation for summoning West Bengal Legislative Assembly by CM Mamata Banerjee has been received at Raj Bhavan for consideration of the Governor," Raj Bhavan's statement read.

"It is also indicated that no files, pertaining to appointment or bills or otherwise are pending for Governor's consideration," it added.

Further, in the statement, the Governor said that Budget papers can be considered after assembly is summoned.

Recently, Dhankhar had written to Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are at loggerheads after the latter took office. The chief minister had several times alleged that the Governor makes statements in political interest and interferes in the business of State government.

Governor Dhankhar on other hand accused the state government of mishandling the law and order situation.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on microblogging site Twitter alleging that the latter makes unethical and unconstitutional statements against the state administration.

( With inputs from ANI )

