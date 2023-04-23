West Bengal: BJP-TMC spar over land allotment for shop in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], April 23 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Saturday sparred over the construction of a shop on government land in Burnpur here.

The matter pertains to the land belonging to SAIL's IISCO steel plant. BJP workers led by Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Pal sat on a dharna at Burnpur in Asansol distinct on Saturday morning.

They alleged that the TMC leaders are not letting a party worker construct her shop on government land despite having permission.

BJP MLA Angmitra Pal said that BJP woman Krimi has been running a shop for the last fifteen years on the land of SAIL's steel plant land.

"Our party worker had her shop in the market here. But, she was evicted from the place. We applied at IISCO to provide her place on rent. IISCO has also given us permission and allotted us the place. But, for the past week when she is coming here to prepare her shop, the TMC people are not letting her do that," she said.

The BJP leader added, "We have complained about this, and we will not let the Mamata government dictate terms like this."

In response to this, TMC leaders also started protesting on the spot. They refuted the claims made by the BJP leaders and alleged that no permission had been given for constructing the shop.

TMC local councillor Ashok Rudra accused the BJP of "spoiling" the atmosphere on a festive day by creating an issue.

"There is nothing like that, the BJP is just trying to create an issue. A woman who contested the councillor elections from BJP has brought a paper claiming that this land has been allotted to her. But, nothing has been allotted by us. None of the officials has given any paper to her. There is both Eid and Akshay Tritya festival today, and BJP is trying to spoil the atmosphere on the day," he said.

