West Bengal factory blast: Suvendu Adhikari calls Mamata "failed" Home Minister, demands resignation

East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 17 : Following the loss of lives in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation.

Adhikari visited the spot of the explosion today which claimed nine lives on Tuesday in the Egra town of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the ruling TMC and the owner of the factory are "colluding".

"Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," he said.

He further added that CM Mamata Banerjee has failed in her position as a home minister and that she should step down from her position as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

"The Chief Minister should resign from her position. I have filed a petition for an NIA investigation into this matter," LoP Adhikari said.

Adhikari also alleged that the police and the state government were responsible for the incident and that they should provide Rs 10 lakh to each one affected by the firecracker factory explosion.

"Police and state government are responsible for this incident. We demand that the state government gives Rs 10 lakh to each affected in the Egra firecracker factory explosion," he said.

Earlier today, a bomb squad team conducted an investigation at the spot in West Bengal's East Midnapore district where nine people were killed and several others injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory on Tuesday.

A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed. They said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused, identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh.

The West Bengal Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated a probe into the incident and investigation with the help of forensic experts after the State government handed over the case to it.

East Medinipur Superintendent of Police, Amarnath K said, "Till now, 9 bodies have been recovered and efforts are being made to find out if there was any other killed in the incident. Two people seriously injured in this incident have been referred to Kolkata's SSKM from Egra Super Specialty Hospital."

"It was an illegal factory. There have been three to four cases against this factory in the past as well. It was raided many times, but the accused kept operating it. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, identified as Krishnapada Bagh alias Bhanu Bagh," the SP said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The locals have alleged that the unit was used to manufacture lethal explosives."In this factory, crackers were only made for the show. Lethal explosives were made and supplied outside," said Jalhosa, a local resident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor