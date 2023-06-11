"West Bengal Panchayat election will be conducted in free, fair manner": Governor Ananda Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 : Amid several accusations by the Opposition parties against the Trinamool Congress ahead of panchayat elections, Governor CV Ananda Bose has assured that the polls will be conducted in a free and fair manner.

"West Bengal Panchayat election will be conducted in a free and fair manner. Violence will not be tolerated at any cost. I had a meeting with the State Election Commissioner, all steps will be taken to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully," said Ananda Bose.

The Bengal panchayat elections will be held on July 8. It will be held in a single phase and the votes will be counted on July 11.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar met Bose in Rajbhawan and requested the deployment of the central Parliamentary forces during the elections.

"Met Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose ji at Raj Bhawan, Kolkata today. Apprised him about the grim law and order situation amidst Panchayat Elections in WB. Requested for free & fair election, and for the deployment of the central Parliamentary forces," Majumdar said in a tweet.

Earlier, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also requested Bose in a letter to arrange for Central forces during the Panchayat elections to have free and fair elections.

"I have solid reason to apprehend that a free and fair election to three-tier Panchayat in the month of July 2023 in West Bengal, would be a far-reaching dream. Therefore, I humbly solicit your good office to do the needful for conducting the said election under the direct supervision of the central forces. Your prompt action in this regard is highly solicited," he requested in his letter to the Governor.

This comes after a Congress worker was killed during the campaigns. Talking about the assassination of a party worker Fulchand Shaikh, Chowdhury alleged that "Jungle rule" prevails in the state under which the thugs and miscreants of the ruling party are preying upon the opposition workers like they are some "monsters of the deep".

In view of the upcoming elections going to be held in July, Adhir Ranjan wrote, "With due deference and humble submission, I would like to invite your immediate attention to the fact that today one Congress worker, Fulchand Shaikh has been brutally assassinated and two others including a woman named Rebika Bibi are struggling for life in hospital."

"An active Congress worker was killed in the Khargam of Murshidabad. This happened in view of the panchayat elections. The murder accused got the protection of the Khargram administration after which the murder was carried out. TMC wants a bullet election or ballot election? We will not allow Trinamool Congress to do this politics of blood," Adhir Ranjan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor