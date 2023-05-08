"Where is the freedom of expression now?" Sukanta Majumdar slams WB Govt over ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 : Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday, hit out against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over banning 'The Kerala Story' movie in the state and said that this shows the "hypocrisy" of the CM.

Speaking to , Majumdar said, "Banning this (The Kerala Story) film shows the hypocrisy of CM Mamata Banerjee. They criticized us once over the documentary on PM stating that there is freedom of speech. Now where is the freedom of speech? Why the government of Bengal has banned the film?"

"This film is based on a true story and I would request all the people to go and see the film. Mamata Banerjee is trying to make the state an Islamic state," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the ban on 'The Kerala Story' movie in the state, and accused the opposition parties of doing "appeasement and vote bank politics".

"Their (opposition) face is getting exposed. They are doing appeasement and vote bank politics. West Bengal has done immense injustice by banning the movie. Recently only, a girl was raped and murdered in Bengal. Everybody saw how her body was dragged by the police," the Information and Broadcasting Minister told .

"I want to ask what are you (Mamata Banerjee) getting by standing up for such terrorists. What do you get by promoting such an ideology? Such actions provide support to ISIS and other terrorist forces," he added.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly of the state, Suvendu Adhikari came out hard against the government over the ban on the movie and asked if the CM sympathises with the terrorist orgsation ISIS.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, "As far as I know, 'The Kerala Story' is based on the religious indoctrination in Kerala focussing on how women are radicalised by extremist religious clerics. This film articulates how women were converted in Kerala and were sent to countries like Afghstan, Yemen and Syria to fight the radical terror outfit ISIS".

The BJP leader also slammed Mamata Banerjee and asked her to resign if she is not able to maintain law and order in the state.

"This movie is against ISIS and its modus operandi. Does CM Mamata Banerjee sympathize with ISIS? Why would law and order get disrupted in the state if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn, or else CM should resign if she's not able to maintain law and order," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led WB government banned 'The Kerala Story' movie citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state.

West Bengal has become the first state to ban the film, which narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

"This to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, to maintain peace in the state," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a media conference.

"What is 'The Kashmir Files'? it is to humiliate one section. What is 'The Kerala Story'?... It is a distorted story," she added.

Mamata Banerjee said, "What is this 'Kerala files'? I am not supporting CPIM, they are working with BJP. Instead of me, it was their duty to criticise the film. I want to tell Kerala CM that your party is working with BJP and that same party is showing Kerala files - a distorted story. Now I am told they are preparing the Bengal files. First, they defamed Kashmir, then Kerala, and now West Bengal".

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary to remove the movie from the screens where it is running.

Reacting over the decision, Vipul Shah, the producer of the movie has said they will pursue legal options against the decision.

"If state government won't listen to us we go through legal terms what possible things we should do that but as a legal way," he told .

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor