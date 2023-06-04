"Who is running away...our ministers performing their duties": Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark questioning the "accountability" in the Odisha train accident, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other ministers were performing their duties with utmost dedication.

While addressing the press conference, Anurag Thakur said," Who is running away from accountability? We went there to perform duties. Our Railways minister went there and is performing his duties. PM Modi also went there. All our senior ministers went there and expedited the process of rescue operations at the spot."

He further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he never responded to his meetings with Chinese officials when China was trying to encroach on our borders.

"When China tried to encroach on our lands, Rahul Gandhi was holding secret meetings with Chinese officials. Rahul Gandhi never answered on why he met them. He never answered on how many dollars his Rajiv Gandhi foundation has received from China.Who is organising your programs in United States? You never answered on that.For them (Congress),family is everything and country is nothing," Anurag Thakur said.

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi had said that Modi Government cannot run away from taking responsibility in Odisha Train accident.

"No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately seek the resignation of the Railway Minister!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

In the tragic Odisha train accident,the Railway board on Sunday recommended the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation in which 275 people died and more than 1000 people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended the probe of the tragic Odisha train accident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While talking to the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Rescue operation was completed and restoration work is underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals. Along with rescue operation, the restoration work was also started."

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information. The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," he added.

