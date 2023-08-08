'Whole India is my home': Rahul Gandhi on getting back his official bungalow

New Delhi, Aug 8 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the whole India is his home after he was being re-allotted his official bungalow, a day after his membership was restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

“Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (my house is whole of India),” Rahul Gandhi told media when asked about the re-allotment of his bungalow, 12 Tughlak Lane.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi had received a notification from the Estate Office for re-allotment of his previous home, 12 Tughlaq Lane House and he has eight days to decide if he accepts the offer or not.

After vacating his official residence, Rahul Gandhi had shifted with his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

He was also planning to rent the house of former three time Delhi chief minister Sheila Diskhit in south Delhi’s East Nizamuddin area.

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official residence following his disqualification as the MP after a Surat court convicted him in ‘Modi surname’ remarks defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his residence on April 22, a month after he was disqualified on March 24.

The Surat Court had convicted Rahul Gandhi on March 23 in the 2019 Modi surname remarks case.

