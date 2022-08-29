Why Delhi CM not replying queries on liquor policy: Nadda

Agartala, Aug 29 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has yet to reply to the questions raised by the probe agencies, political parties and the people about his government's liquor policy.

Nadda, who is now on a two-day visit to Tripura to gear up the party organisations ahead of the early next year's Assembly elections, asked why Kejriwal diverted the excise policy issue without replying to the questions raised by the probe agencies, political parties and the people.

Noting "huge scam in implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy," the BJP President said that each government policy must be implemented in accordance with the law.

"He (Delhi CM) should explain his position before the probe agencies and the court," Nadda told the media.

On August 19, the CBI had raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy.

Sisodia was one of the 15 names mentioned in the CBI FIR registered in connection with the case.

The Union Home Ministry last week suspended Arava Gopi Krishna (IAS), then excise commissioner, and his deputy Anand Kumar Tiwari, after their names surfaced in the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy (2021-22).

The new excise policy of the Delhi government was severely criticised by the opposition parties and industry experts for many reasons.

Under the policy, retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city. The residents of Delhi were facing a shortage of liquor of their choice as there was a supply shortage at many outlets across the city. Only around 460 shops are currently operating in the national capital, which must have around 850 outlets to serve its residents. Decrying the policy, the opposition had lodged complaints with the Lieutenant Governor besides urging the Central agencies to initiate a probe into it.

