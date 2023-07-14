Why didn't he call when Manipur was burning: Cong on PM taking stock of Delhi floods

New Delhi, July 14 Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a France visit, for dialling Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inquire about Delhi floods, saying why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning.

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister dialled Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning?"

"Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he’s taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur," Ramesh, who is also party's communication in charge, said.

On Thursday, Modi arrived in France's Paris for a two-day visit. He dialled Shah and also Delhi Lt Governor to inquire about the flood situation in the national capital after Yamuna shattered a 45-year-old record and was flowing at 208.35 meter on Friday.

Following the flood in Delhi, several low lying areas have submerged and several roads have been flooded. Even Delhi's ITO crossing area, one of the busiest traffic intersections in the national capital, has been flooded after a drain regulator broke down amid rising water levels in the Yamuna river.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet earlier in the day, confirmed that the breach is the cause of the flooding in the area, and that he has directed officials to seek the help of the Army and disaster relief force to fix it urgently.

Meanwhile, Congress has been targetting the Prime Minister over his silence on Manipur, where violence erupted on May 3. Over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps due to continuous violence.

