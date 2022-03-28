‘Will fight for claim over Chandigarh’ says Mann over Amit Shah's remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration, responding to this Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that his government will strongly fight for its “rightful claim over Chandigarh”.

Mann on Monday tweeted “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…(sic)."

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.