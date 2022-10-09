Will implement Udaipur Declaration if elected Cong chief: Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 9 Congress party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will implement the Udaipur Declaration the party had adopted during its Chintan Shivir meet in May this year if he is elected to the top post of the grand old party.

Kharge on Sunday met the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates in Delhi.

The Congress had adopted the Udaipur Declaration on the final day of its three-day (May 13-15) Chitan Shivir in which it has demanded that caste census report should be made public, pressed for an MSP guarantee act, and that the party will reserve 50 per cent posts for people below 50, among others.

Interacting with the mediapersons here, Kharge said he is getting tremendous response from the delegates wherever he has been campaigning.

"I will try to implement the decision taken in Udaipur with the help of party colleagues and leaders," he said.

Kharge is contesting against Shashi Tharoor who is claiming to bring change in the party.

The senior Congress leader from Karnataka was in Srinagar in the morning while Tharoor was in Mumbai where he met the delegates.

For the Congress party's presidential polls scheduled to be held on October 17 polls, 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party's central election authority (CEA) has said.

Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the CEA, said: "In AICC also, there will be a booth, especially for all senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi then we will make arrangements here as well, they can also vote here in AICC."

A camp booth will be set up for Rahul Gandhi and others who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The election will take place on October 17 in every state capital between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All the ballot boxes will be brought to the AICC headquarters.

On October 19, the counting of votes will start and the result will be declared as soon as the counting gets over.

