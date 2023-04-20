"Will make you Ex-CM, start counting days..." Suvendu Adhikari challenges Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 : Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying he would retire from politics if fail to unseat Mamata Banerjee from the chief ministerial post.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said, "You (Mamata Banerjee) have called me a dacoit on Monday. I challenge the Chief Minister. False cases have been filed against me. She said in a press conference that Amit Shah ji had a closed-door meeting directing BJP leaders to create riots in the state. You will have to prove that Amit Shah ji has said this."

Adhikari said he will move to Supreme Court with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech before Ram Navami. He alleged that Mamata gave a provocative speech to alter the peace in the State.

He said, "She said that she finds it very difficult to mention my name. It is because I have defeated you. You had gone to defeat me, but you were sent home defeated. You had to lose by 1,956 votes. Just start counting the days. If I could not make you the former chief minister, then I will retire from politics."

Adhikari challenged the TMC Supremo to file a case against him.

"Since 2011, you were running the government with 'setting operation', now you realize the real opposition. The thieves will have to go to jail. You are also involved in the Sharada case, no one will be able to save you too," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led Centre and said that the BJP will not be winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Addressing a press conference, she said, "BJP is in power. That's why they do whatever they want. But they don't understand power is temporary, chair may come and go but democracy will continue forever. The Constitution will continue forever, there may be some amendments. But this Constitution cannot be bulldozed. That's why they (BJP) will not win the upcoming 2024 election".

Banerjee further added, "In 2024, BJP will not come to power. In 2021, in the Bengal elections, they said '200 paar' but in Delhi (2024 polls) they won't reach 200".

