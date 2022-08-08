Will not sign any document without studying: Kerala Guv

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that he will not sign any document without proper analysis.

This surprise statement comes at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the governor appeared to have buried their differences.

He made the announcement when the media pointed out that 11 Ordinances were awaiting his nod for re-promulgation, as the last date for its renewal is Monday and he is away in the national capital.

"I need time to apply my mind to study all the Ordinances given to me. Ruling through Ordinances is not desirable in a democracy. In the past, the media used to be critical that former President Fakrudhin Ali Ahmed used to sign all Ordinances without looking into it. Do you want me to do the same? asked Khan.

It's after a while that Khan is again trying to take on the Vijayan government as in the past he refused to sign the Governor's address and finally he did and then threatened to take action against the huge number of personal staff for every Kerala Minister and after raising a furore, things cooled out.

After these episodes, Khan has again blown his top leaving many perplexed if the Governor will take any concrete step this time.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala urged the Vijayan government to end the Ordinance Raj.

"No other state in the country has floated this many Ordinances as this government here. In 2021 alone, 142 Ordinances were floated and this year till now 14 have been brought out and has now given 11 to the Governor. This is nothing but a blatant violation of Article 213 of the Constitution and this is in no way acceptable," said Chennithala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor