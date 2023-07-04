Will participate in Green India Challenge during my next visit: President Murmu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 : Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu here, presented her a sapling and "Vriksha Vedam" book published by him.

During the courtesy visit, the MP informed the President about his initiative "Green India Challenge" and its contribution to the increased greenery. He told the President about the awareness and motivation created by the "Green India Challenge" in the common man.

The Rajya Sabha MP was overwhelmed when the President stated that she was already aware of Green India Challenge and its activities.

The President appreciated RS MP Santosh Kumar Joginpally for his noble initiative and asked him to continue the efforts in improving the Greenery.

The President said that sapling plantation is one of her favourite tasks and she had already planted several saplings on many occasions.

President informed the MP that she would participate in the Green India Challenge, during her next visit to Hyderabad.

Rajya Sabha MP thanked the President for the blessings and affection showered by her on Green India Challenge.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod accompanied the GIC founder to the President.

