With six months left for Tripura polls, parties get busy wooing tribal voters

Agartala, Sep 18 With the spotlight on the 20 tribal reserved seats, the ruling BJP and the opposition parties including the Left and the Congress, unlike the previous elections began their hectic preparations six months ahead of the polls to the 60-member Tripura assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party allied with its junior tribal based partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura

