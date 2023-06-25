"Wolves hunt in packs": Smriti Irani on opposition leaders' meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed the opposition leaders by referring to them as a pack of wolves assembled together to take on a lion which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

"When wolves go out to hunt, they go out in packs. But it is impossible for wolves to hunt a lion. And how will wolves hunt that lion which is blessed by mothers and sisters," Smriti Irani said. By lion, Irani was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hails from Gujarat, famous for Asiatic lions.

Pointing out the unlikely alliance of Congress and the Communist Party coming together despite being at loggerheads in Kerala, Irani said, "Yesterday, an alliance between the Communist Party and the Congress Party was seen in Patna. But in Kerala, the Congress President was put in jail by the Communist Party."

Similarly stressing on the differences between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Irani said, "Mamta didi was touching Lalu ji's feet yesterday but Mamta ji had earlier called Lalu ji corrupt in the Parliament."

Speaking on the violence that existed between the Communists and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, Irani said, "Those who know the politics of Bengal know that there was a time when the leaders of the Communist Party dragged Mamta on the road by pulling her by her hair."

Taking on People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Irani said, "Mufti Sahiba rekindled her friendship with Rahul ji and Farooq Abdullah on Friday. I want to ask the Gandhis, Prime Minister Modi removed Article 370, so tell me, are you with Article 370 or with India."

Pointing out at the Congress' diffident attitude on the Ram Temple, Irani questioned the Congress saying, "Ram Temple is being built. So tell me, are you with Lord Ram or with those who question the existence of Lord Ram and give affidavits? Whose hands are stained with the blood of workers?"

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Irani said, "Arvind ji has played his own wonderful game. The match did not start. He sat down holding the ball bargaining that we will not play unless you listen to us."

Irani was referring to the recent spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on the latter's support to AAP on the 'ordinance' issue. The Central government has brought upon an ordinace that intends to curtail the powers of the Delhi government on services.

The Union Minister also said that when leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party, the Janata Dal-United were asked on the outcome of the opposition meeting, they said that the outcome will be seen, however, when Arvind Kejriwal was asked, he said, "Mera nahi hoga toh kuch nahi hoga. (If we are not satisfied, nothing will emerge out of it)"

The Union Minister said that due to such indecision among the opposition camp, people will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and choose Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister again.

"That is why Indians will come out of their house even in 2024 and go to the polling booth and press the lotus button and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country again," she said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was addressing a public meeting on the BJP's grand public relations campaign on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of nine years in office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor