Woman suicide case: K'taka Cong attacks Bommai govt over deaths due to unemployment

Bengaluru, May 17 The Congress has raked up the issue of deaths due to unemployment in Karnataka in the backdrop of a 23-year-old MBA graduate ending her life after failing to find a suitable job recently.

Sahana, the victim, had completed her MBA a year and half ago in Mangaluru. As she did not find a suitable job, she consumed poison on April 30 and succumbed in the hospital on May 9.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took up the issue on social media and stated that he is deeply saddened by the suicide of Sahana in Udupi. "She took the extreme step because she could not find a suitable job despite an MBA. This is not the first unemployment suicide in Karnataka. I have no desire to do politics over a tragic loss of life," he said.

"My condolences to her family. I wish them all the strength in dealing with this tragedy. We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong," he explained.

"Why is this happening? Why are our youth having to face despair? Some of the world's most famous economists are Ind, including Nobel award winners. Can we not take their expertise in creating jobs?" Shivakumar said.

He further stated that India has 100 unicorns now. "Karnataka creates jobs for people from across India. So why are we seeing a high unemployment rate and even suicides? And why doesn't the media discuss this?"

However, as per the statistics available with the Central government, Karnataka though being a progressive state and contributes significantly to the Indian economy, accounts for the most number of deaths due to unemployment.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had presented statistics in this regard in the Lok Sabha. As per the data of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka reported 553 unemployment related deaths in 2019, followed by Maharashtra (452) and Tamil Nadu (251).

Karnataka recorded 224 deaths in 2016, 375 in 2017 and 464 in 2018 due to unemployment. The issue is likely to be taken up by the opposition parties to target the ruling BJP in the state.

