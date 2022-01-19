World Bank approves new financing to Cambodia for education improvement

Phnom Penh, Jan 19 The World Bank has approved new financing to help Cambodia improve equitable access to basic education, according to its press release on Wednesday.

The World Bank will provide a $60 million credit through its International Development Association to Cambodia, the release said.

The funding will support the five-year General Education Improvement Project, which seeks to establish and develop human resources and a knowledge-based society in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Cambodia has certainly made great achievements in expanding access to education, but equitable access to education for certain groups of children, such as those living in remote areas, coming from poor families or ethnic minority communities, and those living with disabilities, remains an issue," said World Bank country manager for Cambodia Maryam Salim.

"Further, student learning outcomes have been greatly affected by the prolonged school closures caused by the Covid pandemic. We strongly hope that the project will address these challenges and build back better," she said.

The project's key activities will include implementing a school-based management programme, providing capacity development to school leaders, teacher trainers, and educational staff, and improving learning environments, the press release said.

The project calls for construction and rehabilitation of school buildings, science laboratories, teacher training institutions, dormitories for teachers, and special education schools, purchase of education technology equipment, as well as support for students with disabilities, it added.

