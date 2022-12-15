"Worse than cattle": Andhra's Sangam Diary chairman hits back at Animal Husbandry Minister

Former MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Chairman of Sangam Dairy Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar has lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalanaidu, calling him "worse than cattle".

The TDP leader's outburst on Wednesday followed the state minister's alleged "irresponsible" remark.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the dairy chairman mocked the minister over his "if cattle graze, they will give milk" remark and termed his condition to be "worse than cattle".

Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar claimed that the "situation is deteriorating" in the state due to the "irresponsible statements" of the ministers in YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government.

Speaking at a press conference at the TDP office on Wednesday, Kumar hit out at Minister Applanidu who was there to inaugurate a veterinary hospital first built during the TDP's rule.

Taking potshots at the Jaganmohan Reddy's government, Kumar said, "Each construction is being inaugurated twice, and once CM Reddy presses the button to start it, the minister comes here and starts it again".

Appalanaidu took the dig at the Minister over his "lack of knowledge" about the animal husbandry department.

"It is strange that a minister who does not know anything about the Co-operative Act is speaking. If such people are given the post of minister, they will destroy the state," Kumar said.

The former TDP lawmaker "lamented" that since YS Jaganmohan Reddy came to power in the state, compensation has not been paid for the deaths of cattle.

Kumar claimed that it was only after his father Veeraya Chowdhury established societies and developed them for 30 years, that the Sangam Diary located in Vadlamudi "is still kicking and thriving".

"Several attempts were made to take the Sangam diary and merge it into the Amul in the past but they failed. Attempts were also made to hack Sangam Dairy transactions by paying lakhs to the hackers, but they too failed," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

