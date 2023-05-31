Wrestlers protest: DCW issues summon to top cop after identity of minor wrestler revealed

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday issued a summon to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi in a case pertaining to the wrestlers-WFI case where an identity of a minor wrestler who has accused Brij Bhushan of harassing her was revealed on social media.

In the letter to DCP, New Delhi, DCP Chairperson Maliwal wrote, "Now, a video is being circulated on social media wherein a person claiming to be the uncle of the minor survivor has revealed the identity of the survivor which is a criminal offence as per the POCSO Act."

She further stated that the accused Brij Bhushan is highly influential and has not been arrested to date.

"The accused in the matter is highly influential and has not been arrested to date. The Hon'ble Supreme Court, considering the sensitivity of the case, and the direct threat to the survivors, especially the minor one, had directed the police to provide them security," summon read.

The summon further pointed out that in such a scenario, the act of revealing the minor survivor's identity has to be dealt with seriously.

In this regard, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a summon to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi District seeking registration of an FIR in the matter. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter.

The Commission has also asked Delhi Police to inform the reasons for not arresting the main accused Brij Bhushan Singh to date. Further, the Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the enquiry report investigating whether the accused Brij Bhushan Singh is in any way linked to the act of revealing the identity of a minor survivor.

DCW Chief has asked DCP, New Delhi to appear before the Commission on June 2 along with an action taken report on the matter.

Earlier today Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan responded to the protesting wrestlers' allegations and said that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," the WFI chief said while addressing a public rally in UP's Barabanki.

"It's been four months and they want me to be hanged. The government is not hanging me that's why they gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga. This will not bring the sentence that they want for me, it is all emotional drama," he said.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. They also went on to question the fact that how the women wrestlers had to hide for the entire day.

