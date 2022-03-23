Yogi Adityanath meets JP Nadda in Delhi, discussions on UP cabinet on agenda

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath for the second term in Uttar Pradesh on March 25, the chief minister-designate arrived in the national capital and met with BJP national president J P Nadda at the latter's residence.

Adityanath reached Delhi from Dehradun where he participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand.

Discussions about the cabinet formation of the BJP-led UP government figured on the agenda of the meeting between Adityanath and Nadda. The meeting between the two leaders comes ahead of Thursday's legislative party meeting in Lucknow.

Adityanath had tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council after being elected as an MLA from his bastion Gorakhpur and leading his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

( With inputs from ANI )

