Yogi govt empowering women through its schemes

Lucknow, May 27 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is engaged in empowering urban and rural women through its schemes.

According to the government spokesman, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission in Uttar Pradesh, women of self-help groups (SHG) are being given free sewing training and under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan, women's special protection teams are working to sensitise women and daughters.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted by police stations in different districts of the state. Under this, women and girls are being made aware of women's self-reliance and empowerment.

The spokesman said that the women of self-help groups were given free training by Usha Sewing School. They are also marketing the stitched clothes. Women are being given training in different phases by the department. Till now 300 women have been given free training.

