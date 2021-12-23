Yogi govt to compile history of villages, cities

Lucknow, Dec 23 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked mayors of various states to celebrate their cities, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to chalk out plans to compile the rich history of villages and cities in the state.

According to a government spokesperson, in a bid to document the rich mythological, historical and cultural history of cities and village panchayats in the state, the chief minister has sought compilation of data in this connection.

"Every village, every city has its own story of settlement, and it should be written down," the spokesperson said.

Further, the Chief Minister has directed the Rural and Urban development departments to chalk out plans to celebrate 'Gram Diwas' and 'Nagar Diwas' respectively on lines of Uttar Pradesh Day, the spokesperson added.

