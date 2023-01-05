Yogi govt to develop new corridor for 84-Kosi Parikrama

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 5 Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop a corridor along the 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg.

The proposed corridor Sri Ram Avtaran will cover five districts of Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.

According to official sources, Sri Ram Avtaran corridor will incorporate a traffic plan covering religious places for the convenience of devotees.

It will start from Makhaudha Dham in Basti which is the starting point of 84-Kosi Parikrama, an annual pilgrimage that ends in Ayodhya.

Therefore, the state government has sought a proposal from Priyanka Ranjan, the district magistrate of Basti.

Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya said, "The proposed 240-km-long Sri Ram Avtaran corridor will not only ensure the development of all five districts covered by the 84-Kosi Parikrama but also open job avenues for locals."

According to government officials, prominent religious destinations in these five districts will be renovated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already approved the proposal to extend Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 (Ayodhya Maha Yojana-2031) up to the boundaries of the 84-Kosi Parikrama.

The state government has also approved the inclusion of 343 revenue villages under the Ayodhya Development Zone.

This expansion includes 126 revenue villages of Basti, 154 Ayodhya villages, and 63 Gonda villages.

The 84-Kosi Parikrama starts in April every year and covers 21 religious destinations in these five districts.

All prominent religious destinations along the 84-Kosi Parikrama route will be renovated.

International consultant LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd (LASA), India, an operating company of the LEA Group Holdings Inc. Canada, is preparing a blueprint for the development of Ayodhya.

The state government has hired this consultant to execute development projects in Ayodhya. LEA Associates is one of the leading Indian consultancy firms in the area of infrastructure development and management. It has executed several infrastructure projects in India.

Major temples to be renovated along the 84-Kosi Parikrama route include Makhauda Dham (Basti), Shravan Kshetra (Ambedkar Nagar), Dulvaghat (Gonda), and Baba Nar Hari Das Ashram (Gonda), among others.

