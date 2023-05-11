Yogi govt's special campaign to increase PMKSNY coverage

Lucknow, May 11 The Yogi Adityanath government is launching a special campaign to increase the coverage of the ambitious PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) that provides Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers annually in the state.

The campaign, starting May 22 till June 10, will aim to saturate the Gram Panchayat by covering the maximum possible farmers under the scheme.

In this campaign, officers and employees of the agriculture department, including revenue department, rural development and panchayati raj department, will go door-to-door.

In Uttar Pradesh, the scheme covers 2,83,10,177 farmers.

A state government spokesperson said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to run a continuous campaign to benefit 100 per cent eligible farmers of the state.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra has been asked to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

Mishra recently held a meeting of farmers, who have been deprived of benefits of the scheme. He was informed by various departments that a large number of farmers in the state who have applied from the open source, have not been covered under the scheme.

Likewise, farmers who do not have updated land records were not getting the benefit of the scheme.



Under PMKSNY, a distribution of 13 instalments have been completed so far. The e-KYC has been made mandatory for the 14th instalment.

The agriculture department will be the nodal department of the entire campaign.

