Yogi in Ayodhya, offers prayers

Ayodhya, May 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla temple on his third visit to Ayodhya after being re-elected as the chief minister for the second term.

The chief minister, on his arrival, drove straight to the Hanuman Garhi temple and then the Ram Lalla temple.

The chief minister is also scheduled to review the ongoing developmental works in Ayodhya later in the day.

State Power Minister Arvind Sharma is accompanying the chief minister.

In the evening, Yogi Adityanath will interact with seers and saints.

