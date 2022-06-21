Yogi slams SP in Rampur on bypoll eve

Rampur (UP), June 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Rampur, saying that it was SP and its leaders who had betrayed the people of Rampur.

The Rampur Lok Sabha constituency is headed for a bypoll on June 23 after sitting MP Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party got elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislature in March this year.

Addressing an election meeting as the campaign came to a close, Adityanath said, "BJP's double-engine government worked to liberate the poor from the land mafia. They (SP) lost power but not their attitude. BJP will not let Rampur become a 'den of terrorism' again."

The Chief Minister was addressing public meetings in Bilaspur and Milak ahead of the bypoll in support of BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi.

"Earlier, land mafias used to encroach land of the poor and often suppressed them. After coming to power, our government gave the land back to the poor and took action against such mafias along with giving them the required punishment," he said.

The Chief Minister added that every district has its own heritage, but some people made an attempt to destroy the heritage of Rampur.

"If anyone tries to destroy the heritage of Rampur, the public knows how to teach them a lesson. Today, no one can dare to encroach on the land of the poor," he stated.

Adityanath also lambasted SP for allegedly using Rampuri knives for capturing the property of the poor.

"It is up to you to decide whom to give the Rampuri knife. In the hands of good people, it would be used to protect the poor and downtrodden, but wrong people will misuse it for looting and capturing the properties of the public," he said.

The Chief Minister added that after coming to power, his government took back about 640 hectares of land in Rampur from the land mafia and gave it back to the poor.

Comparing his government with the previous ones, Adityanath said, "The difference is clear. During the Samajwadi Party government, those accused in riots were called and honoured at the Chief Minister's residence. After 2017, students are felicitated and Gurbani is recited at the Chief Minister's residence. We are also organising 'Bal Diwas' in the memory of Sahibzadas."

Highlighting the works done by his government during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister maintained that the double-engine rule under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free ration, free treatment and free vaccines to the people.

"We don't create problems. Rather, we solve them. This is the reason India is being respected at the global level," he said.

In a veiled attack on Azam Khan, he said, "We gave free vaccines to everyone without any discrimination. In fact, those who were in jail were also given free treatment, but they did not even acknowledge it."

Adityanath also accused the opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy and misleading the youth on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

He appealed to the youth not to get misled by the opposition's 'propaganda' against the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, which, he claimed, is in their interest.

