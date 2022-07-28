Yogi's model will be adopted in K'taka if required: Bommai

Bengaluru, July 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the state will adopt his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's model to deal with communal forces only if required.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of completion his government's first year in office, Bommai said that as per the existing situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi had been the taking right decisions, but in Karnataka, there are many regulating mechanisms to deal with the issues in the statement.

However, if the need arises, Yogi's model would be taken up, he reiterated.

The Chief Minister came under pressure to adopt Yogi's model in the wake of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru's murder.

He maintained that there is an organised network to disrupt the system in the state.

Regarding the hijab crisis, the Chief Minister said that his government has "totally controlled the situation and today most of them are following uniform rules".

"The government has also implemented rules on azaan as per the Supreme Court guidelines," he added.

Replying to a query on the ban of SDPI and PFI organisations, Bommai stated that the Central government is working on this front.

Many state governments have imposed bans and the courts have issued stay on ban orders. Planning is being done in this regard and throughout the country consensus is taken by states. The announcement will come from the centre, he added.

Bommai also announced a series of projects on the occasion, including the building of five new cities and six engineering colleges to be elevated to the standards of the IITs.

He further launched the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Scheme to help youngsters on the lines of Stree Shakthi scheme for women entrepreneurs.

This would help 5 lakh youths, he said.

He also announced free electricity for 25 lakh SC/ST families up to 75 units at a yearly cost of Rs 700 crore.

Bommai claimed that 8,000 school buildings were built across the state for the first time. The government has made an agreement with Amazon and other aggregators to help 8 lakh entrepreneurs.

