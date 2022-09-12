Yoon's approval rating edges up to 32.6%

Seoul, Sep 12 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol saw his approval rating edging up to 32.6 per cent last week thanks in part to positive public assessment of the government's response to typhoon Hinnamnor, a survey showed on Monday.

The Realmeter poll of 2,006 people conducted from September 5-8 showed Yoon's approval rising 0.3 percentage point from the previous week, while his disapproval rating also fell 0.3 percentage point to 64.6 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Despite downside elements, such as the confrontation with the Democratic Party and the strife in the People Power Party, the approval rating showed an upward tendency thanks to favourable views of the all-out efforts to respond to yyphoon Hinnamnor," the pollster said.

The ruling PPP's rating fell 2.1 percentage points to 35.2 per cent while that of the main opposition DP rose 2 percentage points to 48.4 per cent, according to the survey.

