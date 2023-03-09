'You reap what you sow': Delhi BJP on Sisodia's arrest by ED

New Delhi, March 9 Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva has said that the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate brings true the old saying: "you reap what you sow."

"Manish Sisodia has been a part of a big chain of financial beneficiaries in the Delhi liquor scam. Legal media reports had always suggested that the day inquiry of Telangana Chief Minister's daughter K. Kavita gets started, Manish Sisodia, too, will land up in ED custody," Sachdeva added.

"Liquor scam of the Kejriwal government is a big scam and henceforth in every election the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will accept that it will have to explain a lot to the people on Manish Sisodia's role."

Sisodia has been arrested by another central agency a day before his bail hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case comes up before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The ED arrested the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister after questioning him for two days over alleged money laundering while framing the new liquor policy, which was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena directed the CBI to investigate the case.



dr/khz/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor