Youth Cong approaches NHRC over Kolkata Municipal poll violence

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Youth Congress on Friday filed a complaint with National Human Rights Commission against Mamata Banerjee and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata for assisting the goons in unleashing violence during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

The elections were held on December 19 in which the ruling Trinamool Congress swept the polls but the Congress accused it of indulging in large scale violence against the Opposition parties. Several Congress party candidates were assaulted by the TMC goons, it alleged.

According to Youth Congress Secretary In charge West Bengal Amrish Ranjan Pandey: "The Congress candidate from Ward 16 Rabi Saha was stripped in full public view. Similarly, party candidates and leaders were brutally beaten up in Ward 45 in presence of several police officers. Therefore, there was a large scale violation of human rights and the police department and state administration stood as mute spectators. In some places, they even assisted the goons."

In its complaint, the Youth Congress sought an inquiry and action against Mamata Banerjee and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. "We hope justice will be served to those undergoing surgeries or with broken limbs only when strictest action is taken against the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Earlier, the Youth Congress had approached West Bengal Governor over the issue.

