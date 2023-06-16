Youth Congress to organise 'Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad' in B'luru

New Delhi, June 16 The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday said it will organise a programme 'Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad' in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12, which is likely to be attended by more than 3,000 of its office bearers from across the country.

Addressing a press conference at its headquarters here, IYC national president Srinivas B.V. said: "Today, every section of society is troubled. The list of promises made by the Narendra Modi government to the people of the country is long. However, the public is suffering. That's why the Indian Youth Congress is going to start a nationwide campaign 'Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad', a youth convention for 2024."

He said the event is going to be the biggest organisational youth convention programme of the Youth Congress since Independence.

"The list of promises made by the Modi government to the people of the country is long, but the result is that the public is suffering and the Prime Minister and all the leaders of his party are happy," Srinivas said.

Meanwhile, National in-charge of IYC and All India Congress Committee (AICC) joint secretary Krishna Allavaru said the programme will be a conference of 'Mann Ki Baat' of the youth of the country.



