YSRCP leader sparks row with united Andhra Pradesh remarks

Amaravati, Dec 8 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday sparked a row with his comments that the party will use any and every opportunity for reunification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He told reporters that if any opportunity arises, the YSRCP would be in the forefront to support the idea of a united Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that unlike the TDP, the BJP and the Congress who supported bifurcation, the YSRCP supported united Andhra Pradesh, he said that given an opportunity it would be the first party to support reunification.

The YSRCP leader pointed out that a case is pending in the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed. "We will effectively put forward our arguments," he said.

Sajjala said that the YSRCP is still in favour of united Andhra Pradesh. "There are strong feelings among people that the state was divided in an unjust manner. If there is an opportunity to reunite Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP will carry it forward. Whatever may be the platform, we will vote for uniting again," he said.

"If the Supreme Court orders that the two states should stay together, what more one wants," he remarked.

The YSRCP leader said since eight years have passed since bifurcation, they were fighting for the promises made in the Reorganisation Act.

His remarks on united Andhra Pradesh triggered strong reaction from ruling and opposition parties in Telangana.

Telangana's Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy termed the remarks ignorant. "If what Sajjala is saying happens, Chennai may again demand Andhra Pradesh and England may demand India," the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader remarked.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila also condemned YSRCP leader's comments. "Sajjala's comments are meaningless. Today Telangana is a reality. Telangana is a state built on the sacrifices of many people. It is impossible for two states to merge," tweeted Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Some events happen only once in history. How do you merge divided states?" she asked and advised Sajjala to focus on development of his region and not to hurt the self-respect of Telangana.

Congress Legislature Party leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Sajjala's comments were part of a conspiracy to again whip up sentiments. "People of Telangana wanted their own state and hence Congress party created Telangana," he said.

