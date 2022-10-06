Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

Published: October 6, 2022

Kiev, Oct 6 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelensky on Wednesday added that he coordinated further steps with Stoltenberg on Ukraine's path toward integration with NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, NATO Secretary-General tweeted that NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

On September 30, the Ukrainian President said that Ukraine would apply for membership in NATO under an accelerated procedure.

