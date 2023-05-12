"Zero tolerance against crime is essential", Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 12 : Tripura Chief Minister Mk Saha on Friday said that the state holds absolutely zero tolerance towards crime, adding that it is working towards making the whole administration digitised and paperless.

Speaking to , the Chief Minister said "A few days ago, we inaugurated a fully digitalized training centre in IT Bhavan at Indranagar. Each department has to undergo training in that. We are also working on making everything paperless, as this will expedite the promptness in action or anything of any department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that we should tend towards digitalisation," he said.

Saha added, "We also inaugurated a digitalised library at the Bijay Kumar High School. This will benefit all the students, as they no longer have to care for the books. Gradually, all the schools in the state will be made digitalised, including all the departments and training. Importantly it is a decision by the government of Tripura to digitise all government departments in school by December 2023".

The Chief Minister said that the government has absolutely zero tolerance against corruption and is working towards 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.

"For maintaining the law and order situation and the social system of the state, Zuro tolerance is very effective and mandatory for police department. Keeping that in mind I instructed to the concerned departments, that strict action will be taken in case of violation of laws irrespective of the caste, religion or support of any political party. We are working towards Nasha Mukt Tripura and Nasha Mukt Bharat and for this also Zero Tolerance is the only solution," he said.

He added, "Zero tolerance against crime is very essential because for a long it has become a practice, of police not responding to complainants and not investigating properly. So I am very strict to respect the Zero tolerance principle and the police are accordingly marching ahead. The Prime Minister also said that whenever any untold incident happens there should be Zero tolerance in executing lawful action as per the appropriate lawful guidelines".

On being asked about the alleged gangrape of a college student, Mk Saha said that the accused have been arrested and the case is being properly investigated.

"I was on my way to Udaipur for attending a government program, when I received the information. Immediately, I called up SP and directed him to initiate proper action. We also have the result. The accused are arrested and have been booked under appropriate section. The case is being seriously investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor