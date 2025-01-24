67 Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Reported in Pune: PMC Deploys Teams to Combat Spread

Pune district has witnessed a sudden surge in cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with 67 reported cases as of January 23, 2025. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has responded swiftly by deploying four teams to monitor and address the situation. The city's Assistant Health Officer, Vaishali Jadhav, confirmed that the teams are actively surveying areas where the majority of cases have been detected.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On 67 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) reported in Pune district, Assistant Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation Vaishali Jadhav says, "A total of 67 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been reported on Januar 23...Four teams have… pic.twitter.com/mwlGUSJ7Rd — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks nerve cells, leading to muscle weakness and, in some severe cases, paralysis. Though the exact cause of the current uptick remains under investigation, the authorities are focusing on identifying potential risk factors and implementing preventive measures. Currently, there's no cure for GBS. Some therapies can help reduce the severity of the condition.

"The four teams have been mobilized to monitor the situation closely," Jadhav stated. "We are conducting surveys in affected areas and providing information to the public to raise awareness about the symptoms and potential risks associated with GBS. "In addition to the surveys, the PMC is working to educate citizens on the importance of seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms such as weakness, numbness, or tingling sensations in limbs arise. Health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of the illness immediately.