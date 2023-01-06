Action On Illegal Sale Of Liquor; State Excise Department seizes goods worth Rs 12 crore in Pune

In the past year, the State Excise Department has taken unprecedented action against those who sell, transport, or manufacture illegal liquor. In 2022, 1,870 cases were filed against the accused, with 2,006 people arrested.

The Excise Department has reviewed recent activities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural districts. The Excise Department has conducted record-breaking operations against illegal liquor manufacturing, transit, and sale. In this action, 1,870 cases were filed, and 2,006 people were arrested.

"About 200 four-wheelers and two-wheelers have been seized." "In addition, commodities worth Rs 12.23 crore were confiscated as a result of these operations," said Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of State Excise, Pune Division. "Last year, 1,538 cases were registered in connection with the illicit sale, transportation, and production of liquor." In addition, 1,568 people were arrested. These activities resulted in the seizure of commodities worth Rs. 7.91 crore. "As a result, the Excise Department has seized Rs 5 crore more than last year in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other rural districts," Rajput said.

"33,807 barrels of foreign liquor have been seized, while 22,200 barrels of domestic, foreign, and beer have been seized." "In addition, 26 crimes have been reported this year under Sections 68 and 84 of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act, 1949, with 84 accused being sentenced by the court with a fine of Rs 1,74,300," Rajput added.

The State Excise Department has warehouses in Mangalwar Peth, Talegaon Dabhade, Tadiwala Road, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Narayan Gaon, and Saswad. Items such as vehicles seized during the operation, liquor supplies, and production materials are maintained in these godowns. Superintendent Rajput also stated that the confiscated liquor stock and production materials had been destroyed per the court's instruction.