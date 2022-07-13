All schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed on Thursday due to heavy rain

Pune: It has been raining heavily in Pune district for the last four days. Due to this, schools from 1st to 10th standard in Pune city will be closed. Following Pune, all schools in Pimpri Chinchwad will also be closed tomorrow. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a circular regarding this decision.



Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have been lashed by rains for the last few days. Due to this, the decision to close all the schools in Pune was taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation today. Also, schools in Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal area will be closed tomorrow. The meteorological department has also issued a red alert to Pune district.

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the next two days. Against this background, this decision has been taken by both the Municipal Corporations. The ongoing torrential rains are causing huge traffic jams. Accidents are also happening in many places. This is why the administration is appealing to the citizens to take care.