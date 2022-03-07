Another record of Pune's award winning artist; Achieved world record by making 100 kg icing structure

Pune: An award winning cake artist from Pune has set a world record by constructing a 100 kg vegan royal icing structure. This performance has been done by Prachi Dhabal Deb, an internationally renowned cake artist from Pune. Prachi, who learned the intricate art of royal icing under the guidance of world-renowned cake icon Sir Eddie Spence MBE in the United Kingdom, has now achieved this feat.

Apart from this, Prachi Hina has also won another title of the most vegan royal icing structure. She shared the information on Instagram. "Not just one, but two world record titles," she captioned. In addition, she has mentioned in her Instagram post that 'a large Royal icing structure in size'. The ancient Italian Milan cathedral is realized through icing.

Prachi specializes in the intricate art of royal icing. It is also famous for its eagles royal icing structures inspired by European architecture. She is also known to have mastered the art in the United Kingdom under the guidance of veteran Royal Cake Icon Sir Eddie Spence MBE. This is considered to be one of the most difficult art forms used to design a cake for the British royal family.

"I have worked hard for many years. I am grateful to everyone for their appreciation of this work. My work was honored by the World Book of Records in London. I am grateful to them for that," said Prachi. The cathedral required about 1,500 pieces, so planning and preparation took a long time. I made each piece alone and then it took about a month to assemble that piece. Building all aspects of this cathedral was a big challenge, but she also said that she was happy to build this replica. Her portrait of Milan Cathedral is 4 feet 6 inches high.