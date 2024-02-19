Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Foil Abduction Plan, Rescue 10-Year-Old Held for Ransom of Rs. 60 Lakh

Dhankawadi: A 12-year-old boy, who was abducted from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station limits, has been rescued safely and the Bharati Vidyapeeth police have foiled a kidnapping plot and are on the lookout for the kidnapper.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station alleging that the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakh for the abduction of the 12-year-old boy and his release. The police took immediate cognizance of the incident and sent two teams after the kidnappers. The issue of the boy's safety had become sensitive while pursuing the accused. Officers and staff from the investigative team were searching for the entire investigation.

Meanwhile, two teams of Pune and Satara police rescued the abducted boy safely from the forests of Pateghar in Satara district the accused escaped and a search is on for him.

The boy's cousin Amit Bhilare (42) had complained in this regard. The Bhilare brothers have a milk business. The Bhilare family delivers milk door-to-door. They had recently started plotting 17 gunthas of land. Rajesh Shelar and Sameer Shelar have rented space for a fabrication business in a patra shed on the side of the house. Amol's son Viraj did not come home till late in the evening and a search was conducted for him. One of the boys then told them that Viraj had boarded Rajesh Shelar's car. When the family called Rajesh, he was unreachable. Meanwhile, Rajesh's phone received a call from a person. He claimed to have killed Rajesh and threatened to kill the boy Rs 70 lakh weren't brought immediately.

However, when he was told that there was not enough money, the accused person abused and switched off the phone. Meanwhile, police said the family had arranged for some money in the early hours of the morning. However, the other person cut the call back angrily. Meanwhile, the police traced the location of the boy and the accused. Then the boy was found unconscious there.

