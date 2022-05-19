Bodies of missing four family members found in Pune hotel

The bodies of four persons who went missing from Shikrapur police station area were found in a hotel in Raigad. The dead included two chimpanzees, both of whom committed suicide by killing children. Kunal Chintaman Gaikwad (age 29) from Jategaon Budruk went missing on May 2, 2022. His wife Sapna Kunal Gaikwad (27 years old, resident of Jategaon, Budruk, Tal. Shirur, Dist. Pune) had lodged a complaint at Shikrapur Police Station. Priyanka Sandeep Ingle (25) and her two children Bhakti Sandeep Ingle (5) and Mauli Sandeep Ingle (3) were reported missing from Malthan Fata area in Shikrapur. The missing woman's husband Sandeep Asaram Ingle (age 34, resident of Malthan Fata, Shikrapur, Tal. Shirur, Dist. Pune) had informed about this at Shikrapur Police Station. However, while the news was lodged at the police station on Tuesday. The bodies of four persons were found in a hotel in Raigad district around 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Raigad police went to the spot and conducted a panchnama and found that the bodies of Bhakti Sandeep Ingle and Mauli Sandeep Ingle had fallen down and Kunal Chintaman Gaikwad and Priyanka Sandeep Ingle had strangled each other. The cause and effect of this incident are being debated at present, while a team of police under the guidance of Inspector Hemant Shedge from Shikrapur has gone to Raigad.