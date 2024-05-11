Bomb in Pune: Hand Grenade Found at Bridge Construction Site in NDA Area

An old hand grenade was found while digging a pit for the bridge on Saturday, May 11, near the National Defence Academy (NDA) Area in Pune, where work is ongoing.

The workers immediately informed the authorities. As soon as they received information about the bomb, the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot.

BDDS team drew up a plan to safely remove and dispose of the grenade. The police are trying to ascertain if the grenade is still alive.

Further details are awaited.