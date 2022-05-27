File charges against finance companies that conspire with DSK

Pune: The flat buyers have demanded from DSK to file a case against the finance companies for paying more than 50 per cent of the home loan without paying at each stage of construction as per the agreement reached with Kulkarni. He has warned to protest if no case is registered.

Earlier, DSK had entered into an agreement with HFC Finance for the purchase of more than 500 flats in its housing project at Pirangut. However, the sinking of investors' money D.S Kulkarni and others were charged and arrested. Prior to that, construction of their housing project was halted. In the home loan, it was agreed in the agreement to repay the loan amount according to each stage of construction. However, the finance company disbursed more than 50 per cent of the loan amount to DSK's company while only the foundation work of several buildings of the project at Pirangut was completed. Therefore, the citizens who bought flats here did not get flats, moreover, their Sibyl score deteriorated. So they can't get a loan to buy anything other than a second home. No action has been taken against HFC Finance Company despite their complaints to everyone from the Financial Crimes Branch to the Reserve Bank. So now these flat holders have taken the sanctity of the movement.