Fire at Dapodi railway station relay room, Pune-Lonavala local rounds has got postponed

Pimple Gurav / Pimpri: A fire broke out in the relay room of the railway station at Dapodi. As a result, the signal from Dapodi to Pimpri Chinchwad was cut off. As a result, railway traffic was affected and railway planning was disrupted. The fire started around 7 p.m. No one was killed in the blaze. However, all the equipment in the relay room was burnt to ashes. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, officials said.

Two vehicles of the fire brigade from Pimpri reached the spot and get the fire under control. Due to the narrowness of the road, trains could no longer pass. Firefighters fired water from the main road. The gate at Dapodi was closed due to fire in the relay room. So drivers had to use alternative transportation. Servants on their way home from work had to endure heartache.

Pune-Lonavla local rounds postponed Due to the fire, the signal from Dapodi to Chinchwad was cut off for some time. Due to this, the railway traffic was congested for some time. About two hours later, the train resumed at a slower pace. Dapodi's station manager Paresh Mendjoge said that two rounds of Lonavla-Pune local were canceled.

Immediate inspection made by divisional officers Pune Divisional Chief Manager Renu Sharma and Divisional Chief Deputy Officer Sham Kulkarni inspected the fire site and reviewed the work.